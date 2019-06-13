Armenian Ombudsman elected member of Council of Europe’s CPT
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has been elected by the Council of Europe Ministerial Committee’s June 12 session to serve as a representative member from Armenia at the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 16:00 2nd session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council begins in Brussels
- 15:40 Medieval grotto castle in northern Armenia restored
- 15:15 Pashinyan wants Kocharyan to pay $1350 in court costs after settled defamation lawsuit
- 15:15 President Sarkissian meets with Public Council Chairman
- 14:31 Armenian Ombudsman elected member of Council of Europe’s CPT
- 14:12 Armenian FM, EU’s Federica Mogherini hold meeting in Brussels
- 13:43 Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Swedish counterpart
- 12:47 Armenia works on increasing types of weapons
- 12:36 Deputy Chief of Traffic Police sacked
- 11:59 Armenia, Mexico to cooperate in education, science, culture and sport fields
- 11:41 Cabinet salutes Justice Minister Zeynalyan after resignation
- 11:25 Relative stability at Azerbaijan border, says Armenian defense chief
- 11:17 Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 28
- 11:16 Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan fails to appear for questioning at Investigative Committee
- 10:45 CoE greatly appreciates Armenian PM’s firm commitment to pursue judicial reform agenda: Jagland’s letter to Pashinyan
- 10:00 Mayor of Yerevan visits Artsakh on first official trip
- 09:54 Putin hopes new Ukrainian government will actively engage in restoring relations with Russia
- 09:00 European Stocks - 12-06-19
- 08:56 US stocks down - 12-06-19
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-19
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-06-19
- 08:55 Oil Prices Down - 12-06-19
- 06.12-19:35 Artak Zeynalyan relieved of Justice Minister's position
- 06.12-17:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-06-19
- 06.12-17:48 Asian Stocks - 12-06-19
- 06.12-17:45 Armenian President congratulates President of Philippines on Independence Day
- 06.12-17:22 PM Pashinyan receives AUA and AGBU co-founded research group members
- 06.12-17:12 PM Pashinyan hands Armenian passport to former French lawmaker René Rouquet
- 06.12-16:31 Mayor wants city-ownership of mostly privately-owned Yerevan transport
- 06.12-15:54 Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies aged 61
- 06.12-15:46 Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan summoned for questioning in arson investigation
- 06.12-15:42 Yerevan’s waste management operator on verge of total collapse, alarms Mayor
- 06.12-15:18 President Sarkissian hosted at sculptor Albert Vardanyan’s studio
- 06.12-15:11 Kocharyan hearing adjourned amid peremptory challenge of judge
- 06.12-15:04 Prosecutor General wants Kocharyan re-arrested, cites potential risk of obstruction of justice
22:39, 06.08.2019
Viewed 2758 times “Deserved victory” – Mkhitaryan on Armenia vs. Lichtenstein 3:0 EURO 2020 qualifier
20:50, 06.07.2019
Viewed 2695 times How can people occupy territory where they have lived for centuries – Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani reporter
19:12, 06.07.2019
Viewed 2039 times Armenia can recorded over 7% economic growth as a result of reforms – IMF report
20:13, 06.07.2019
Viewed 1863 times Armenian parliament adopts Tax Code amendment package at first reading
13:30, 06.07.2019
Viewed 1727 times Justice minister of Armenia resigns