Armenian Ombudsman elected member of Council of Europe’s CPT


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has been elected by the Council of Europe Ministerial Committee’s June 12 session to serve as a representative member from Armenia at the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




