Armenia works on increasing types of weapons

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government and defense ministry are working on increasing the types of weapons, Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters, asked whether during their recent meeting in St. Petersburg Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of purchasing new batch of weapons.

“The process of purchasing weapons is quite a complex, state function which is not decided immediately. We have a normal process of purchasing arms, normal deliveries. As the PM earlier said, of course, we want to increase their quantity, have other types of weapons, the talk is about not small tactical weapons. We are working on this path”, he said.

He noted that not everything is taking place very quickly. “Sessions, discussions are being held in the defense ministry, the general department and the government, the types, quantity and prices are determined: it’s a complex inter-state process”, he added.

Asked whether there are priority weapons for Armenia, the spokesperson said as the country’s military-political leadership has repeatedly stated, these are new generation, multifunctional weapons in accordance with our strategy.

