Deputy Chief of Traffic Police sacked


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan signed a decree according to which Police Colonel Nikoghayos Yeghiazaryan has been relieved from the position of Deputy Chief of Traffic Police, the Police told Armenpress.

It’s still unknown who will be the next Deputy Chief of the Traffic Police.

