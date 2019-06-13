Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 28
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia proposes the Speaker of Parliament to convene an extraordinary session on June 28, at 11:00.
The respective decision was adopted today at the Cabinet meeting.
13 bills will be included in the June 28 session agenda.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 11:25 Relative stability at Azerbaijan border, says Armenian defense chief
- 11:17 Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 28
- 11:16 Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan fails to appear for questioning at Investigative Committee
- 10:45 CoE greatly appreciates Armenian PM’s firm commitment to pursue judicial reform agenda: Jagland’s letter to Pashinyan
- 10:00 Mayor of Yerevan visits Artsakh on first official trip
- 09:54 Putin hopes new Ukrainian government will actively engage in restoring relations with Russia
- 09:00 European Stocks - 12-06-19
- 08:56 US stocks down - 12-06-19
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-19
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-06-19
- 08:55 Oil Prices Down - 12-06-19
- 06.12-19:35 Artak Zeynalyan relieved of Justice Minister's position
- 06.12-17:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-06-19
- 06.12-17:48 Asian Stocks - 12-06-19
- 06.12-17:45 Armenian President congratulates President of Philippines on Independence Day
- 06.12-17:22 PM Pashinyan receives AUA and AGBU co-founded research group members
- 06.12-17:12 PM Pashinyan hands Armenian passport to former French lawmaker René Rouquet
- 06.12-16:31 Mayor wants city-ownership of mostly privately-owned Yerevan transport
- 06.12-15:54 Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies aged 61
- 06.12-15:46 Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan summoned for questioning in arson investigation
- 06.12-15:42 Yerevan’s waste management operator on verge of total collapse, alarms Mayor
- 06.12-15:18 President Sarkissian hosted at sculptor Albert Vardanyan’s studio
- 06.12-15:11 Kocharyan hearing adjourned amid peremptory challenge of judge
- 06.12-15:04 Prosecutor General wants Kocharyan re-arrested, cites potential risk of obstruction of justice
- 06.12-13:56 Pan-Armenian Games Flame lit near Musa Dagh
- 06.12-13:34 Armenian President visits Russian Embassy to congratulate on Russia Day
- 06.12-13:14 Armenian cyclist to compete at II European Games with BROKEN ARM
- 06.12-13:14 Chief secretary of justice ministry relieved from post
- 06.12-13:09 Artsakh issues strong warning to Azerbaijan amid fake news, ceasefire breaches
- 06.12-12:16 Armenian Speaker of Parliament and his delegation visit Uppsala, Sweden
- 06.12-12:12 Kocharyan hearing proceeds amid rival demonstrations outside Yerevan courthouse
- 06.12-12:09 Supreme Judicial Council names new interim president
- 06.12-11:37 “It was a difficult victory” – Armenia boss on 2:3 Greece clash in Athens
- 06.12-11:27 Qatari businessmen to explore Armenia’s investment opportunities
- 06.12-11:12 Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Putin and Medvedev on Russia Day
22:39, 06.08.2019
Viewed 2729 times “Deserved victory” – Mkhitaryan on Armenia vs. Lichtenstein 3:0 EURO 2020 qualifier
20:50, 06.07.2019
Viewed 2662 times How can people occupy territory where they have lived for centuries – Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani reporter
19:12, 06.07.2019
Viewed 2010 times Armenia can recorded over 7% economic growth as a result of reforms – IMF report
20:13, 06.07.2019
Viewed 1835 times Armenian parliament adopts Tax Code amendment package at first reading
13:30, 06.07.2019
Viewed 1702 times Justice minister of Armenia resigns