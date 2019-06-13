Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 28


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia proposes the Speaker of Parliament to convene an extraordinary session on June 28, at 11:00.

The respective decision was adopted today at the Cabinet meeting.

13 bills will be included in the June 28 session agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration