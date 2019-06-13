Mayor of Yerevan visits Artsakh on first official trip

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan will be in Stepanakert city June 13-14 on his first official visit to Artsakh.

Marutyan and his delegation will have meetings with President Bako Sahakyan, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and Stepanakert Mayor Suren Grigoryan, the City Hall of Yerevan said in a news release.

The process of cooperation and future plans between Yerevan and Stepanakert will be discussed.

The Little Singers of Armenia choir will perform a concert during the visit.

