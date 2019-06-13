Mayor of Yerevan visits Artsakh on first official trip
10:00, 13 June, 2019
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan will be in Stepanakert city June 13-14 on his first official visit to Artsakh.
Marutyan and his delegation will have meetings with President Bako Sahakyan, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and Stepanakert Mayor Suren Grigoryan, the City Hall of Yerevan said in a news release.
The process of cooperation and future plans between Yerevan and Stepanakert will be discussed.
The Little Singers of Armenia choir will perform a concert during the visit.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Judges, staffers blocked from entering courthouses
- Eurasian Economic Union to have its own jewelry brand
- “Book of Lamentations” by Gregory of Narek already available in Latvian
The presentation of Latvian version of “Book of Lamentations” by Armenian monk, poet, mystical philosopher, theologian Gregory of Narek was held in Riga, Latvia on April 4.
- Russia concerned over events in Armenia, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Russia is worried over political turbulence in neighboring countries but is confident in due security level at its borders, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on July 18.
- Agreement to supply weaponry to Armenia from Russia on Cabinet’s agenda
During the meeting on April 7 with Dmitry Medvedev in Yerevan, Hovik Abrahamyan proposed Medvedev to instruct “Rosoboronexport” to accelerate the signing of agreement on supplying weaponry to Armenia