Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-19


LONDON, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.88% to $1786.00, copper price up by 0.64% to $5848.00, lead price up by 0.99% to $1883.50, nickel price up by 1.76% to $11875.00, tin price down by 0.39% to $19100.00, zinc price up by 1.52% to $2512.50, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration