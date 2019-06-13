LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.88% to $1786.00, copper price up by 0.64% to $5848.00, lead price up by 0.99% to $1883.50, nickel price up by 1.76% to $11875.00, tin price down by 0.39% to $19100.00, zinc price up by 1.52% to $2512.50, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.