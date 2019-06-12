Armenian cyclist to compete at II European Games with BROKEN ARM

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan from the national team will compete at the II European Games in Minsk, Belarus with a fractured arm.

Stepanyan, a 22-year-old track cyclist told ARMENPRESS he sustained the trauma a week ago.

“It happened during a collision at the Moscow Grand Prix. I fell and broke my arm in two spots. I’ve talked to the medics and I want to participate in the European Games,” he said.

He said he can’t afford to miss the event due to its importance in terms of ratings for the Olympic Games.

“I won’t be in a cast, but I’ll use painkillers to be able to participate in the tournament,” the athlete said.

Stepanyan is scheduled to depart for Belarus on June 19th.

The 2nd European Games 2019 will be held in Minsk, Belarus from 21 June to 30 June 2019.The games will feature 200 events in 15 sports (23 disciplines).

