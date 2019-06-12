Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sworn in as 2nd President of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been sworn in as the 2nd President of Kazakhstan in an inauguration ceremony on June 12, local media reported.

Tokayev won the June 9 presidential election with 70.96% of votes. He was backed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Nur Otan party.

Tokayev was named acting president after Nazarbayev resigned in March 2019 after 30 years in office.

