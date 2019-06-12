Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sworn in as 2nd President of Kazakhstan
YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been sworn in as the 2nd President of Kazakhstan in an inauguration ceremony on June 12, local media reported.
Tokayev won the June 9 presidential election with 70.96% of votes. He was backed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Nur Otan party.
Tokayev was named acting president after Nazarbayev resigned in March 2019 after 30 years in office.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
