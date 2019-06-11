Belarusian Orthodox Church leader visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The leader of the Belarusian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Paul (Pavel), who is currently in Armenia, has visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the Museum-Institute on June 11, the Armenian Church’s press service reported.

Pavel, the Metropolitan of Minsk and Slutsk, the Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus and the leader of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, is visiting Armenia at the invitation of the Armenian Church leader Catholicos Garegin II.

Earlier on June 10th, Pavel was received by PM Nikol Pashinyan.

