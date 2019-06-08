This is a century when glorious revival of Armenian people will take place – PM Pashinyan attends “Summit of minds”

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of the “Summit of minds” in Dilijan city.

Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech,

“Honorable President of the Republic of Armenia,

Respectful Members of the Cabinet,

State officials,

Dear Ambassadors, guests,

I salute the Armenian “Summit of minds” which being established and traditionally held at the French city Chamonix is for the 1st time held in the Republic of Armenia. And I want to specially thank President of the Republic of Armenia for this event, as well as all those mentioned by the President.

An old Indian proverb asks what is more than stars, and naturally asks the question – minds are more than stars. By the way, this is about the minds of one person, not the minds of the entire humanity. In general, the mind is the most important thing that has shaped our reality.

In fact, the entire civilization is based on one factor – it’s the human mind. In general, there are just 2 factors that have had an impact on our planet – one is the cosmos impact factor and the other is the human mind. And when we try to speak about the main topic of today’s discussion, economic, investment tendencies in the world or region, and even geopolitics we will see that the greatest investments are made in the sphere of human minds.

Today, the driving forces of the economy have become the spheres that are directly linked with mind. And we have reached a point that human mind is not enough and a global process of developing artificial mind, artificial intelligence has started. In fact, this is the main economic tendency of the 21st century, of the modern world.

When we look at the global economy structure of the last 20-30 years, we will see that it’s the most dramatic change. The forces that are maximally based on human minds, talent and intellect have become economic leaders. Now we live in an amazing period when human mind has started to have impact not only on the planet Earth, but has started to make changes in other planets and there is no doubt that this tendency will continue and strengthen parallel with the development of artificial intelligence.

On the way here from Yerevan we can see numerous shops, small and medium businesses on the road and some of them are successful, some not so and it can be noted at first glance. And when we start thinking what makes a successful business different from an unsuccessful one, the first idea that comes to mind is that the businesses that have the greatest share of mind, idea are the most successful. As economists say, in a situation where conditions are equal, the businessmen who have invested the maximal share of mind and idea are the most successful.

And I think that this phenomenon, tendency describes today’s Armenia, because the 21st century is really the century of mind, century of the victory and development of mind, and this is the reason we believe the 21st century is the century of Armenia, also the century of the citizen of Armenia, the century of the Armenian people, because this is a century when, we believe, a glorious revival of Armenian people will take place.

When it was the century of sea, we had no sea, when it was the century of oil, we had no oil, when it was the century of luck, we had no luck, when it was the century of power, we had no power, and finally the century of mind has arrived and there is no doubt that we have the mind and therefore, our main task is defined – we have to work for the development of our mind, we have to create conditions for the development of mind, so as it can be realized and has the opportunity for reproduction. This is also the reason we say that our goal is to make Armenia heaven for talented people, for mind, and we believe that each individual is unique, and our task is to create an atmosphere where people’s talent will grow, create intellect, create artificial intellect, and will serve that artificial intellect to human mind, to human, spiritual and moral values, universal stability, peace and welfare.

Therefore, it’s reasonable to hold the “Summit of minds” in the Republic of Armenia today, right now. I want to once again thank all those people who made today’s summit in Armenia a reality.

I am thankful”.

Every year the “Summit of minds” takes place in France’s Chamonix, but this year it has been decided to hold in Armenia, Dilijan. Armenia is the first country to host the event out of Chamonix.

Over 100 prominent political and military figures from Armenia and abroad, scientists and businessmen participate in the event. A number of thematic discussions are planned, which will focus on the geopolitical processes in Eurasia and the Middle East, high technologies and management, artificial intelligence, digital economy and so on. The event will be over on June 9. The key partner of the summit is “The Monthly Barometer” prestigious analytical center. Among the participants of the event are French Prime Minister (2005-2007) Dominique de Villepin, United States National Security Advisor at Obama administration, retired United States Marine Corps general James Jones, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and Ambassador at Large Mikhail Shvydkoy, Director of Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) James Zhan, Former UK Health Minister, Professor Ara Darzi, President of the Italian National Research Council Massimo Inguscio, Siemens CEO Jan-Marc Lischka and others.

