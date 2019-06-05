Thousands protest in Prague demanding PM’s resignation

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Tens of thousands of people have protested in the Czech capital, Prague, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is accused of fraudulent use of EU subsidies, BBC reported.

Organizers said as many as 120,000 were attending Tuesday's rally.

If confirmed that would make it the biggest since the fall of communism during the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

Mr Babis denies fraud and has attacked a draft EU report demanding the return of millions of Euros in subsidies.