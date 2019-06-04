Zvartnots Airport to preserve iconic old terminal

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Argentine Corporacion America, which operates Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, says will work to preserve the old building of the airport, Executive Director Martin Eurnekian told reporters during the Corporacion America Airports Leadership Summit.

“We are aware of the cultural importance of the Zvartnots Airport’s old terminal, and we will work in the direction of its preservation. We will develop the Zvartnots Airport in order for it to have broader opportunities,” he said, adding that they will carry out new projects in Armenia.

He also praised “very firms” cooperation with the government. “And we will work with the new government in order to define the priorities for new investments,” Eurenkian said.

The old terminal, which operated in the 80s, is mostly famous for its iconic tower which is presently clearly visible upon arrival at the new terminal.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan