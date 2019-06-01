‘Next Station, Childhood’ photo exhibition to be held in Yerevan Subway’s Yeritasardakan station
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. On June 1, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day, the ‘Next Station, Childhood’ photo exhibition will be held in the Yeritasardakan station of Yerevan Metro.
The Yerevan Subway CJSC spokesperson Tatevik Khachatryan told Armenpress that the photos will “tell” about how the kids manage the subway operation.
The entire staff of the Yerevan Subway wishes children peaceful, careless and happy childhood, welfare and dignified future.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
