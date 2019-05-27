New project in Syunik to train 1000 UAV operators for Armenian military

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. A major upcoming 6-year program in the Armenian Province of Syunik will provide the Armenian Armed Forces with 1000 operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, President of the Union of Information Technologies Enterprises Karen Vardanyan said at the My Step For Syunik Province business forum.

“We are planning to create 150 technological enterprises in Syunik with a total turnover of 75 billion drams. We will have 1500 workforce in the high tech sector, and 3 thousand in other sectors. We will provide the army with 1000 UAV operators within 6 years. With the purpose of initiating the project all schools of Kapan will have Armath labs,” he said.

