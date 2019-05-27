Armenian deputy justice minister receives IRZ head and his delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy justice minister of Armenia Anna Vardapetyan today received the delegation led by Frank Hupfeld, head of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ), the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests in the ministry, the deputy justice minister said the ministry has a productive cooperation with IRZ and expressed hope that the existing partnership will further deepen.

Frank Hupfeld thanked for the meeting and discussed the possibilities to implement new joint projects.

At the end of the meeting the sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen the productive partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan