Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-19
YEREVAN, 23 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.34 drams to 479.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.20 drams to 534.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.35 drams to 606.50 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 54.79 drams to 19656.92 drams. Silver price up by 0.24 drams to 222.76 drams. Platinum price down by 83.72 drams to 12422.53 drams.
