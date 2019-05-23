Chinese company granted tax privileges in Armenia for mineral water production

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has granted New Ida, a Chinese company, tax privileges for an upcoming investment program in Katnaghbyur, a district in the town of Stepanavan, Lori Province.

The company will invest around 5,000,000 dollars to open a mineral water production and bottling factory in the town.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Investments Suren Papikyan said at a Cabinet meeting that the Chinese company will make the investments within 18 months.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked the minister about the number of planned new workplaces, and Papikyan said around 50 jobs will be opened, noting that the number might grow.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan