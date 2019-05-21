All judges without exception to undergo vetting, says Justice Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The proposed vetting process concerns not only judges who were appointed during the previous government, but without exception all judges, Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan told reporters, referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s call on carrying out background checks in the judiciary.

According to Zeynalyan, there is worldwide experience on the matter.

“At this moment it is being applied in Albania, and this law has received positive assessment from the Venice Commission. Naturally, there is an accumulated experience of vetting in the world,” he said.

Zeynalyan said the vetting will be implemented without discrimination, and there will not be individual targets.

“The principle of banning discrimination will be upheld towards all judges. It will not follow any individual judge in any concrete case,” he said, adding that an immediate necessity to carry out the process exists.

He said soon a legislative framework will be introduced to eliminate all concerns.

Earlier on May 20 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had called on his supporters to block the entrances and exits of all courthouses in the country. Hundreds of citizens responded and access to courts was blocked. Then the PM delivered a live address, noting that the judiciary requires immediate reforms and that judges must undergo a comprehensive vetting process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan