Joko Widodo secures second term as Indonesia’s President

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has been re-elected to office, official results from the polls showed.

According to local media reports Widodo secured 85,607,362 votes, or 55.50 percent, while rival pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno pocketed 68,650,239 votes, or 44.50 percent. Widodo has been President of Indonesia since 2014.

Several opposition parties have brought forward allegations of electoral fraud.



Once the election commission finalizes the results Wednesday, Prabowo's camp has three days to file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court contesting the outcome.

In 2014, Prabowo was again running for office, and again accused the election commission of fraud after losing.

