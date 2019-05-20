A number of events to be held in Paris on the occasion of Charles Aznavour’s 95th birthday anniversary

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. May 22, 2019 marks the 95th anniversary of the co-founder of Aznavour Foundation, legendary artist Charles Aznavour, the Foundation told Armenpress.

In the eve of the great artist’s birthday, different events are being organized around the world throughout the year. Among them are exhibitions, concerts, opening of monuments, naming of public places and institutions.

Within the framework of these activities, the Paris Municipality, in cooperation with the Aznavour Foundation, organizes the following events in the French capital on May 21st, on the eve of Aznavour's birthday.

Opening of the memorial plaque

On May 21st, at 11:15am Paris time, a memorial plaque will be inaugurated at the first Paris apartment building of the Aznavour family. The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, city authorities, prominent figures, and members of the Aznavour family will be present at the event. The memorial plaque will be placed at the 6th district of Paris, 36 rue Monsieur-le-Prince, where the Aznavouryans originally settled and where Charles Aznavour spent his childhood.

Concert on the forecourt of Paris City Hall

The celebration will continue with a concert next to the Paris Municipality. It will begin at 5pm Paris time, and will be dedicated to the birthday of Charles Aznavour. The concert will feature André Manoukian, Joana Mendil, Essaï Altounian, Eric Berchot and other musicians.

***

The Aznavour Foundation was established by Charles Aznavour and his son Nicolas Aznavour. The goal of the Foundation is to implement development programs in the fileds of culture, education, and social welfare. One of the most important objectives of the Foundation’s mission is to preserve and perpetuate the immense cultural and humanitarian legacy of Charles Aznavour.