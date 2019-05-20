Armenian deputy PM participates in swearing-in ceremony of President of Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and his delegation on May 20 participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky.

“The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, in addition to 50 foreign delegations, participated in the swearing-in ceremony of President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky”, Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranian said on Twitter.

Vladimir Zelensky has been sworn in as President of Ukraine on May 20.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ukrainian parliament.

“I pledge to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my deeds, to take care of the welfare of the Fatherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people, to defend the rights and freedoms of citizens, to observe the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world”, the new President said as quoted by TASS.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan