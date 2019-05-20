Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as President of Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Vladimir Zelensky has been sworn in as President of Ukraine on May 20, TASS reports.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ukrainian parliament.

“I pledge to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my deeds, to take care of the welfare of the Fatherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people, to defend the rights and freedoms of citizens, to observe the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world”, the new President said.

After that, Zelensky was presented with symbols of power - a mace, a badge of the President of Ukraine and the official seal, and the head of the Central Electoral Commission Tatyana Slipachuk, presented Zelensky the identification of the head of state.