Pashinyan calls on supporters to block entrances of courthouses across the country, announces “second, most important phase of Armenian Revolution”

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has announced a second phase of the Armenian revolution. “Tomorrow at 12:00 I will announce the start of the second, most important phase of the Armenian Revolution,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I expect a nationwide support”.

Shortly afterwards he added another statement on Facebook, calling on his supporters to block entrances to all courthouses across the country.

“From 08:30 we are blocking the entrances and exits of without exception all courthouses of the republic, so that no one enters. My speech will be broadcast live at 12:00,” he said.

Earlier Pashinyan also said he will deliver a statement regarding the situation in the judiciary.

The PM’s announcements come a day after ex-President Robert Kocharyan was released from jail.

