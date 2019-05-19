Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 May

PM Pashinyan to address nation regarding judiciary


YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. PM Nikol Pashinyan is expected to deliver a statement on May 20th regarding the situation in the judiciary.

“Dear countrymen, tomorrow I will deliver an important statement regarding the situation in the judiciary and establishing the people’s power in this arena also,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

