PM Pashinyan to address nation regarding judiciary
YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. PM Nikol Pashinyan is expected to deliver a statement on May 20th regarding the situation in the judiciary.
“Dear countrymen, tomorrow I will deliver an important statement regarding the situation in the judiciary and establishing the people’s power in this arena also,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
