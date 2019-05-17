Ukrainian President, Armenian Ambassador discuss necessity of intensifying political dialogue

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.

President Poroshenko and Ambassador Seyranyan discussed the necessity of intensifying the bilateral political dialogue. They positively noted the creation of the Group of Friendship with Ukraine in the Parliament of Armenia as an important means of interparliamentary dialogue.

Special attention was paid to the issues of deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, in particular the restoration of the functioning of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Tigran Seyranyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine on December 28, 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan