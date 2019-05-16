Robert Kocharyan’s trial takes place behind closed doors – confidential information will be published

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials in the March 1 case takes place behind closed doors, during which confidential information will be published.

The c correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that the defendant suggested that the trial should be behind closed doors. During the short break the reporters were asked to leave the courtroom and the closed-door session kicked off.

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is also present at the court session.

Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers suggested that the current and former Presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan also participate in the session, who had arrived at the court to submit their personal guarantees for changing Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure, but the judge did not allow them to participate in the closed-door session.

Sahakyan and Ghukasyan left the court.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are: ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008 Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Yuri Khachaturov (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008, Khachaturov was the Deputy Minister of Defense; Armen Gevorgyan (conspiracy to overthrow Constitutional order, accepting particularly large bribe and money laundering). Gevorgyan served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration. Gevorgyan’s most recent government position was Deputy Prime Minister.

Yuri Khachaturov is an Armenian general who served as Secretary General of the CSTO until being recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings in 2018.

They all deny wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan