INECOBANK to present InecoPay innovation payment solution in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. From May 16 to 17, 2019 V annual regional SME Banking Club conference headed under the title "Caucasus'19" will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia. Within the framework of the conference, Inecobank received an invitation to present InecoPay innovative payments solution, which enables merchants to receive QR code payments from customers without any additional investments and time spent, while customers enjoy the speed and convenience of the solution. Furthermore, they can link card issued by the other banks and make immediate payments with any of their cards.

"At Inecobank we continuously develop our services to ensure customer need and convenience oriented solutions. We are glad to present the experience and achievements of the Bank during the conference, in particular, the solutions designed for the SME sector," said Aren Naltakyan, Development and Marketing Director of Inecobank.

As informed by the Bank, SME Banking Club Conference will gather financial and banking sector international and local experts to discuss trends and innovations in micro-, small and medium business segments.

ABOUT INECOBANK CJSC

Inecobank CJSC is one of the leading banks in the South Caucasus region, focused on individual customers, small and middle market businesses and large corporations offering a full range of banking services including break through and innovative digital banking solutions. For over 23 years the bank has been providing unmatched convenience in Armenia serving more than 400 000 customers and over 150 000 online users.

Inecobank developed and delivered industry-leading digital banking solutions with the purpose of introducing an entirely new culture of banking services.