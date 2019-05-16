Government grants privileges to another investment programs

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. A Cabinet meeting was held on May 16, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, the government told Armenpress.

The Executive first approved a set of measures to ensure implementation of Government’s 2019-2023 Action Plan. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan noted that the Action Plan is composed of individual programs presented by 22 State agencies.

The Government amended one of its previous decisions that will enable citizens not to lose their family or social benefits in case of seasonal temporary employment. Accordingly, the characteristics used to assess the vulnerability of families will be complemented by a new social group of “temporary seasonal worker” and will define the peculiarities of its application.

The meeting approved a number of legislative initiatives, including the government’s motion on the law amending the Code on Administrative Offenses and related legal acts. In particular, the bill suggests reinstating the principle of fairness in the field of traffic safety. It is planned to introduce a penalty system as a legal instrument for ensuring road safety, aimed at general and personal prevention of administrative offenses and the provision of the corrective functions of administrative sanctions. As a result of the revision of penalties and the application of new administrative sanctions, the citizens’ social burden will be eased. The Government made recommendations concerning a number of other draft laws as well.

By the Government’s decision, ArmFine Ltd will benefit from customs duty exemption, while FRV Masrik CJSC will enjoy a VAT payment deferment facility for a period of three years.