President nominates Artur Vagharshyan for vacant Constitutional Court judge position

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian nominated the candidacy of Artur Vagharshyan for the vacant position of judge of the Constitutional Court, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Earlier the President nominated Gor Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for the position, but the latter failed to pass the confirmation vote in the parliament on April 16. 24 MPs voted in favor of his candidacy and 75 voted against.

