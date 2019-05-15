‘Armenia is principally in favor of Artsakh’s participation in NK talks’ -FM’s response to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia is principally in favor of Artsakh being included as a party in the NK conflict settlement negotiations, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Brussels in response to Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov, who earlier said that Azerbaijan is principally against Stepanakert’s return to the negotiations table.

“And we are principally in favor”, Mnatsakanyan said. “I say again, we have numerously touched upon this issue, this is a strongly practical issue, because if Artsakh is not allowed to be the owner of this process, the efficiency of this process is seriously damaged. Our approach is very practical, very reasonable,” he said.

The Armenian FM also said that he has talked with Mammadyarov during the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary event. He said similar short conversations are of ordinary nature.

Speaking about an upcoming official meeting with Mammadyarov, Mnatsakanyan said the possible location for the meeting is Washington D.C., but he noted that it would be wrong to make a statement on behalf of the hosting side.

“Let us be patient a bit more. As you know we are waiting for certain clarifications for the next stage, the meeting, and the hosting side must say how it is possible, when it is convenient, in order for us also to be able to assess these timeframes, i.e. to agree. Principally we don’t have any problems. It is expected that the location of the next meeting is Washington. But it would be wrong to say anything. I say again, getting ahead of the hosting side is not appropriate, I suppose,” he said.

