Pashinyan’s aide sums up first day of PM’s visit to China

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia highlights development of relations with China. It’s a huge market with great potential, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports, HrachyaTashchyan, PM Pashinyan’s aide, told the reporters in Beijing.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia is in Beijing to participate in the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations. This is the first similar event attended also by the Heads of State of India, Greece, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. The fact that Armenia is invited to participate in such a high level conference is already interesting. A meeting was held with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On November 15 PM Pashinyan will meet with the Prime Minister of China. Today China is one of the world economies, it’s a huge market and Armenia highlights development of cooperation with China”, Hrachya Tashchyan said.

He said it’s still early to talk about concrete results, but added that the strategic directions have been outlined, which are infrastructural projects and mining. He informed that the issue of raising Armenian products in the Chinese market has been touched upon.

“The Chinese side expressed readiness to support. I am talking about Armenian cognac, wine and agricultural products. The issue of Armenia’s participation in different trade events was discussed, by which it will be easier to present the Armenian products”, the PM’s aide said.

