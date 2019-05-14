Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-05-19

YEREVAN, 14 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 480.85 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.69 drams to 540.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.36 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.33 drams to 622.41 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 111.55 drams to 20029.57 drams. Silver price down by 2.31 drams to 226.64 drams. Platinum price up by 33.15 drams to 13295.33 drams.