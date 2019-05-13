Kocharyan seeks presiding judge’s disqualification

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan wants a new presiding judge in the March 1 case. His lawyers filed a peremptory challenge against Judge Davit Grigoryan today during the first hearing of the case.

“One of the grounds for filing the motion is that Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, who is a party in this case, entered the courtroom through the service entrance provisioned for the judge. This circumstance can cause suspicions that the judge has not adhered to the principle of equality of judicial parties. The second ground is that the judge could not have managed to review the 80 volume materials in the brief period of time and make a decision regarding Kocharyan’s bail. You are depriving us from the chance to effectively exercise Kocharyan’s defense,” the former President’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan said in court today.

Judge Grigoryan said the decision regarding the recusal request of him will be published tomorrow.

The court adjourned until 12:30, May 14.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials in the March 1 case are: ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008 Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Yuri Khachaturov (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008, Khachaturov was the Deputy Minister of Defense; Armen Gevorgyan (conspiracy to overthrow Constitutional order, accepting particularly large bribe and money laundering). Gevorgyan served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration. Gevorgyan’s most recent government position was Deputy Prime Minister.

Yuri Khachaturov is an Armenian general who served as Secretary General of the CSTO until being recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings in 2018.

They all deny wrongdoing.

The March 1 case refers to the 2008 post-presidential election unrest in Yerevan when eight protesters and two security officers were killed in clashes during large demonstrations against alleged vote rigging. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at that time. He is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to interfere and disperse the protests.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan