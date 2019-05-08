Economic monopolies are eliminated, Armenian PM on 1st year in office

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Economic monopolies in Armenia are eliminated, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today on his 1st year in office.

As an example, he noted that in late 2018 the largest sugar importer had 78% of the market share, instead of the previous 95%. The same trend is seen in other products, such as banana importer – 38% instead of previous 57%, petroleum importer – 29% instead of previous 43% etc.

“Please, draw your attention on the fact that these are figures of 2018 May – December. Some other businessmen have decided to begin sugar and petroleum imports. They can import whatever they want, we are not the ones to decide,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan