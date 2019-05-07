Artsakh’s President officially petitions for Kocharyan’s release

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President of the country Arkady Ghukasyan have petitioned to Armenia’s Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan to release ex-President Robert Kocharyan ahead of May 9 – a day that is celebrated as Victory Day, the Artsakh Defense Army Day and Shushi Liberation Day.

“Traditionally, guests at celebrations in Stepanakert and Shushi include, among other honorable guests, all former leaders of Artsakh Republic, people who have had huge contribution in the Artsakh War, have stood at the origins of the creation of our state and army, have participated in liberating Shushi, have shaped our victory,” Sahakyan and Ghukasyan said in a joint letter published on the official website of the Artsakh presidency.

“Taking into account that First President of Artsakh Robert Kocharyan is detained, we are asking you to make a decision ahead of May 9 and change the bail”. They said they are ready to provide any public guarantee that will be necessary for Kocharyan’s release.

They said if all leaders of Artsakh will be present at the celebrations it would be a signal of solidarity and unity “not only for our society, but the entire world and also the adversary”.

Kocharyan was President of Artsakh from 1994 to 1997.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged with ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two security officers, during his final days as president. Kocharyan is also charged with bribery.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan