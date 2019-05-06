Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-19

YEREVAN, 6 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.29 drams to 480.75 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.74 drams to 536.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.32 drams to 624.73 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 186.65 drams to 19644.4 drams. Silver price down by 3.03 drams to 226.82 drams. Platinum price down by 378.19 drams to 13246.19 drams.