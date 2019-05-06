Armenia, United States discuss defense cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan held a meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent.

Issues related to the Armenian-American bilateral cooperation in the defense sector were discussed, according to a readout by the defense ministry.

The Armenian Minister of Defense recapped the process of the ongoing partnership projects, praising the current level of cooperation.

George Kent presented the US Government’s approaches regarding international challenges, mentioning the US vision for resolution of developments taking place in different parts of the world.

Issues related to regional security were also discussed.

