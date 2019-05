Defense minister visits soldier wounded in Tavush province

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited soldier Argishti Sepkhanyan in the central military hospital who was wounded on April 30 in Tavush province by the Azerbaijani shooting, defense minister’s spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“The doctors introduced the soldier’s condition which is gradually becoming more stable. Argishti talked to the minister and answered several questions”, Hovhannisyan said.

Soldier Argishti Sepkhanyan, born in 1987, was wounded on April 30 in Tavush province by the Azerbaijani fire. He has been transported to Yerevan and later underwent a surgery.

