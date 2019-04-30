Report on US Congressman Adam Schiff – Saudi Arabia ambassador meeting is fake news, spox says

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Adam Schiff’s office has denied a recent news item that claimed Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States has pledged to Rep. Adam Schiff to work toward the passage of an Armenian Genocide resolution as fake news.

A fake web page impersonating Rep. Schiff’s campaign website was recently created, and a press release was posted describing a meeting between Rep. Adam Schiff and the Saudi Ambassador. The website is fake, and the meeting described is completely false. There was no such meeting and Rep. Schiff has never discussed these issues with the Saudi government,” said Emilie Simons, a spokeswoman for Rep. Schiff:

Rep. Schiff will take appropriate steps to report this effort to spread disinformation, she added.

The fake news article was titled “Riyadh to Take Revenge on Erdogan by Supporting the Congress Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide.”

The story had also appeared in the ARMENPRESS newsline but was later removed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan