Russian PM arrives in Armenia on working visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Armenia on April 29, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with his Russian counterpart today in the evening.

The Russian PM arrived in Armenia on a working visit to take part in the session of the Eurasian intergovernmental council which will be held in Yerevan on April 30.

