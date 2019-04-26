Train dedicated to U-19 Euro-2019 Championship to operate in Yerevan subway

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. A train with a football branding will operate in Yerevan subway dedicated to the final of U-19 Euro-2019 championship, reports Armenpress.

The official launching ceremony was attended by a number of representatives from the football field, MPs, government representatives, as well as the members of the U-19 Armenian team and head coach Artur Voskanyan.

“Our football players should understand that people stand together with them. Such kind of events will further encourage the team. The football players of the team should understand the responsibility we bear”, Voskanyan said.

The U-19 Euro-2019 Championship will take place in Yerevan, Armenia, from June 14 to 27.