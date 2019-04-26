New Ambassador of Qatar presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Qatar to Armenia Mohammed Ben Hamad Saad Al-Hajri (residence in Iran) on April 26 presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed gratitude for the great assistance of the Qatari side to the establishment of the Armenian Embassy in Qatar. The President accepted the invitation to attend the opening ceremony of Armenia’s diplomatic representation in Qatar.

President Sarkissian reaffirmed his invitation addressed to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Father Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to pay an official visit to Armenia.

The new Qatari Ambassador in his turn stated that he will invest all his experience to contribute to strengthening and expanding the Armenian-Qatari relations.

The sides also recorded that Armenia and Qatar have a great field of cooperation and can successfully cooperate in particular in the fields of environment, education, science, tourism and new technologies.

