Prison warden resigns after scandalous revelations


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. After scandalous discoveries at the Armavir Correctional Facility, the penitentiary’s warden Colonel Khachik Harutyunyan has resigned, Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters.

“We’ve had discussions, consultations about the incident, and the prison warden tendered his resignation,” Zeynalyan said, adding that he will approve the motion.

As reported earlier, an internal investigation is underway at the correctional facility.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




