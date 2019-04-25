‘Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget Armenian Genocide’ – Governor of California

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Governor of California Gavin Newsom‏ posted a note on Twitter on the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur”, Gavin Newsom tweeted.

The 40th Governor of California had also proclaimed April 24, 2019, as a “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan