Russia-North Korea summit begins in Vladivostok

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has began in the Russky island of Vladivostok, reports Interfax.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the two leaders continued the meeting in a narrow format.

According to Kremlin, the Russian-North Korean high-level talks can last nearly four hours.

Putin- Kim Jong-un meeting will last approximately an hour, then the meeting will continue with the participation of the delegations of the two states.

Neither joint statements nor signing of documents are expected. However, Putin is expected to hold briefing with the reporters to share his impressions from the summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on April 24.

