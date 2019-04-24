Obituary: Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily editor-in-chief Tigran Farmanyan dies at 66
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Editor-in-chief of Hayastani Hanrapetutyun (Republic of Armenia) newspaper Tigran Farmanyan has passed away on April 24th after many years of battling a disease.
Farmanyan held the title of Honorary Journalist of Armenia. He was 66 years old.
Tigran Farmanyan was with Hayastani Hanrapetutyun as Editor-in-chief since 2001.
A wake ceremony will take place on April 25th, at 17:30 at Yerevan’s St. Hovhannes Church in Kond.
The editorial board of ARMENPRESS extends condolences to the family and friends of Farmanyan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:17 “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
- 16:52 "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims" - Justin Trudeau
- 16:48 Knesset lawmakers call on Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 16:23 ‘It is Israel’s moral obligation to recognize Armenian Genocide’: Journalist Yossi Melman for Foreign Policy
- 16:08 Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24
- 16:05 Thousands of people in LA expected to march commemorating Armenian Genocide
- 16:02 Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial
- 16:00 Obituary: Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily editor-in-chief Tigran Farmanyan dies at 66
- 15:55 Turkish police ban holding Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square
- 15:52 “I curse the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide” – Garo Paylan
- 15:47 Artsakh FM meets with members of Board of Directors of Uruguayan Human Rights Defenders Institute
- 15:30 How an Armenian-American entrepreneur built a business on good hair and travel – Forbes on Linet Keshishian
- 15:11 Memory is essential to avoid repeating past mistakes, EPP President on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 15:10 2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced
- 14:22 Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine attends round-table discussion dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 14:19 France marks 1st National Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide
- 13:50 Erdogan defends 1915 deportations of Armenians, lambastes France for national commemoration
- 13:44 North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vladivostok, Russia
- 13:38 Date and location of next Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will be announced when all parties agree - FM
- 13:28 Armenian defense minister, Rosoboronexport Director General discuss process of military- technical cooperation
- 13:27 PM Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 13:25 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert Memorial
- 13:13 Los Angeles Unified School District may create holiday to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 13:02 Prosperous Armenia faction head highlights taking actions at all platforms for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 12:54 Armenian, Bulgarian foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan
- 12:47 ‘Relying on ourselves should be the most important lesson learned from Armenian Genocide’, says Yerevan Mayor
- 12:41 Gathered evidence was sufficient for charges, Prosecutor General on State Oversight Service head’s indictment
- 12:32 ‘We will be consistent in international recognition of Armenian Genocide’ – PM Pashinyan addresses message
- 12:13 MP says it’s necessary to act from demanding positions on matter of Armenian Genocide
- 11:43 Artsakh FM meets with former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica in Montevideo
- 11:31 Armenia consistently moves forward issue of prevention of genocides in international agenda – FM
- 11:28 Ara Guler’s works hailed as ‘inspiration for future generations’ as exhibition opens at London’s Saatchi
- 11:00 Nicolas Aznavour calls on to come to Armenia and make the country more prosperous
- 10:54 “What took place in 1915 was one of worst atrocities of 20th century” – US Ambassador
- 10:47 Most correct way is Armenia’s strengthening – Vice Speaker of Parliament
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6132 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5592 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5428 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4875 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3047 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day