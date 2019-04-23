Armenian community of Netherlands hands over petition to the government for recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of the Netherlands organized a rally at the central square of The Hague on April 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands, 8 MPs of the parliament of the Netherlands and other prominent figures were present at the rally, who in their speeches emphasized the importance of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and called on the government of the Netherlands to fully recognize it.

The participants submitted a petition to the Government on recognizing the Armenian Genocide. In 2018 a document on the Armenian Genocide was adopted nearly unanimously.

Afterwards, the participants of the rally moved to the Turkish embassy.

