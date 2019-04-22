Road condition update

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on April 22, as of 17:30, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Sevan, Gavar, Goris, Sisian, Meghri, Martuni and Dilijan towns.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to snowstorm.

All the remaining roads are open in Armenia.

Clearing operations are underway.

