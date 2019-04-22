Armenian President congratulates Vladimir Zelensky on victory in Ukrainian presidential election

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Zelensky on his victory in the Ukrainian presidential election, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I am confident that the development of relations between Armenia and Ukraine derives from the interests of our countries and peoples, and it is possible to raise the Armenian-Ukrainian relations to a new level with joint efforts for the benefit of our peoples who are connected with centuries-old friendship”, the letter says.

President Sarkissian wished the Ukrainian president-elect good health and all the best, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Ukraine.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan