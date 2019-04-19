Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Head of Department for Relations with Parliament of PM’s staff relieved from position


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Amalya Yengoyan has been relieved from the position of Head of the Department for Relations with the National Assembly of the PM’s staff, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Yengoyan was serving in this position since 2000.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




